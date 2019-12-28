PENG (PENG) Trading 39.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. PENG has a market cap of $238,224.00 and approximately $2,660.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PENG has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,160,705,865 coins and its circulating supply is 6,772,079,202 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

