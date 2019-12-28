PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PB Bancorp stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. PB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

