ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.23 million and $233.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063792 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,379.70 or 1.00433889 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

