ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.82 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011181 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $259,132.00 and $85.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00589725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 645.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.