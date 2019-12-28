Paragon (PRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $449,586.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $449,586.00 and $285.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00184842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.01249766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

