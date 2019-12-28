Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.84.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $268,620,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,659. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $178.79 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 370.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.