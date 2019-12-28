PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.98

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 6431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.