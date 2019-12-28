P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Up 48.6% in December

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

