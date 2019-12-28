Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

