Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.
Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $19.14.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
