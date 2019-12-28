Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Short Interest Up 38.9% in December

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OTTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

