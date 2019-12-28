Origo Trading Down 10.3% This Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Origo has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $521,002.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

