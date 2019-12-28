Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orgenesis an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE ORGS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 187,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

