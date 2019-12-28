Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ ONVO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 491,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 74.72% and a negative net margin of 774.47%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 67.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,661,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,903,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

