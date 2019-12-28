OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.64 million and $1.70 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.11 or 0.05905024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023418 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

