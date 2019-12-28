Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,953. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.25. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.