Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,953. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.25. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

