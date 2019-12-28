Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.01

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.22. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

