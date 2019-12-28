Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 1,215,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,078. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nutrien by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 123,502 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 219,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

