Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $20.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,661,000 after buying an additional 718,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,078. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.