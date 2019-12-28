NuShares (NSR) Price Down 33.8% This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.06 million and $2,453.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022265 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

