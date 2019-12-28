Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,385,836.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 822,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,905,135.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,977 shares of company stock worth $45,771,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.