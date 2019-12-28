Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,002.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $816,631.00 and $1,002.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004764 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060567 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084316 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,362.10 or 1.00241270 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

