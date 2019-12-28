Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NOG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 6,181,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,030. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
