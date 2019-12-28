Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $252.70

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.70 and traded as high as $280.00. Norcros shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 23,962 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXR. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

