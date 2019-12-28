Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nomura’s dividend payout ratio is -85.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nomura by 465,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 76.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,839,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 906,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 583.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 121.7% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,136 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.