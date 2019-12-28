Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $13,577.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.