Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 4,908,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

