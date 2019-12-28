NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) fell 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.77, 4,488,071 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 718% from the average session volume of 548,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

NLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $72.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. Equities analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

