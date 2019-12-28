New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 183,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,249. The stock has a market cap of $631.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

