National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Research has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

National Research stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 18,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.79. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $89,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,642.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,366 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

