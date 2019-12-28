Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

