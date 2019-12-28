MyWish Price Tops $0.0103 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. MyWish has a market cap of $62,298.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

