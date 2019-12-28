Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price objective on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPVD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 62,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.07. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPVD. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 3rd quarter worth $3,924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

