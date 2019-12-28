Mooncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $389.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00564847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009796 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,340,143,555 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

