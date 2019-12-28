MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 26.2% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $592.19 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00047260 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00576507 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

