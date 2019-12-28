MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in December

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 28th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of MICT remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,460. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,030.20%.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

