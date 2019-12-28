MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 28th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 97,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

