Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

