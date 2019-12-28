MetaMorph Market Capitalization Hits $132,482.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $132,482.00 and approximately $25,643.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.05939211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

