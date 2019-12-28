Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.
MRUS opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
