Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

MRUS opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

