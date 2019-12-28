Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 177,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $413.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 114,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

