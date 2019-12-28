Mercury Trading Down 5.2% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $248,295.00 and $83.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

