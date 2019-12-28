Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $36.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 23,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

