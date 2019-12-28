Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Shares Down 58.4%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) shares fell 58.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.62, 3,779,343 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,010,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.39% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 116,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 218,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

