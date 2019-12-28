MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

