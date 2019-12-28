Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101. Medical Transcription Billing has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock worth $48,886. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

