Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Neil P. Farmer purchased 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $45,704.25. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDRR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

