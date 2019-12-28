MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Shares of MXDHF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.90. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

