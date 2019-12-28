Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 467,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 721,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 16.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.21 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

