MassGrid (MGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $980,564.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MassGrid has a total market cap of $980,564.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01753625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.02826946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00585797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00621922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060577 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00387311 BTC.

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,387,117 coins and its circulating supply is 75,895,817 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

