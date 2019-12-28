Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 301,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,314. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant bought 470,106 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,245.16. Insiders purchased 476,156 shares of company stock worth $4,663,616 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,885,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.