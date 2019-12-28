Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 301,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,314. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant bought 470,106 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,245.16. Insiders purchased 476,156 shares of company stock worth $4,663,616 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,885,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

